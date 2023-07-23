Dallas suspect accused of killing mother shopping for prom dress with teenage daughter

​

Texas authorities have apprehended the suspect who allegedly murdered a mother while she was prom dress shopping with her daughter in Dallas.

Suspect Charlton Porter, 27, was arrested in New Orleans for the killing of Ana Moreno, the Dallas Police Department announced.

Moreno, 39, was out with her 18-year-old daughter when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting May 13, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

The shooting between gunmen in separate cars happened near the intersection of Bruton Road and North Masters Drive in Pleasant Grove.

DALLAS POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED 7-ELEVEN EMPLOYEE: VIDEO

Three men were injured in the shooting. A police source told FOX 4 the men were the “intended targets.”

Moreno’s daughter, Amy Rodriguez, said the prom was the last thing on her mind when her mother was injured.

“I didn’t care about prom. I didn’t care about anything. I just wanted her to be OK,” Amy said.

TEXAS TEEN, GIRLFRIEND HIRED GUNMAN TO KILL MAN’S JEWELER FATHER, POLICE SAY

“She was so excited to see [Amy] get ready for prom. She was excited for everything,” Moreno’s other daughter, Michelle Rodriguez, recalled. “She was so excited for us to graduate. That’s all she wanted.”

Her children say Moreno was a caring mother who did her best to make those around her happy.

“She was really important to all of us, and it’s hard,” Amy said. “She never wanted anybody to be sad. Like if you were sad around her, she would always try her best to put a smile on your face, no matter what.”

“It’s just not fair, but I am really glad that they caught him,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Dallas Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.