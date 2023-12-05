Dallas truck driver rescued from vehicle hanging off bridge

​

A truck driver in Dallas was rescued Monday after a crash left his vehicle dangling off a bridge, authorities said.

The Sherwin Williams box truck crashed just before 2:30 p.m. at the interchange of North Stemmons Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway, Dallas Fire Rescue said. The driver remained trapped inside the vehicle as it hung off the overpass.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team responded to the crash and helped Dallas Fire-Rescue pull the driver to safety.

Rescuers stabilized the truck as the vehicle hung over the side of the roadway and set up aerial ladders and a rope system.

One ladder set up on the road below the truck was used to pull the driver from the truck and put him in a harness. The driver was then lifted onto the road above via the rope system attached to a second ladder.

The driver, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

One person from a second vehicle involved in the crash was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, fire officials said.

The accident resulted in delays along northbound I-35 through rush hour traffic, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said.