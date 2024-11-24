Dartmouth sorority, fraternity members face charges after death of student, 20, at party

​

A sorority and two members of a fraternity have been charged, months after an ill-fated party led to the death of a 20-year-old student at Dartmouth.

The Alpha Phi sorority was charged as a corporation by police in Hanover, New Hampshire, with one count of facilitating an underage alcohol house, and two members of the Beta Alpha Omega fraternity were charged with providing alcohol to a person under 21.

Dartmouth is located in Hanover.

The charges stem from an off-campus party July 6 that Won Jang, 20, attended.

After the party hosted by Alpha Phi, where alcohol was allegedly provided by Beta Alpha Omega, some of the attendees went for a swim in the Connecticut River, police said, adding most of the partygoers were under 21.

Jang, whose family said he couldn’t swim, went with the group but was accidentally left behind when it began to rain and others left.

He was reported missing the next day, and authorities later found his body in the river about 65 feet from shore.

He had a blood alcohol level of 0.167%, ABC News reported. The legal limit in New Hampshire is 0.08% and 0.02% for people under 21.

“Dartmouth has long valued the contributions that Greek organizations bring to the student experience, when they are operating within their stated values and standards,” Dartmouth said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

“These organizations, as well as all Dartmouth students and community members, have a responsibility to ensure Dartmouth remains a safe, respectful, equitable and inclusive community for students, faculty and staff.

“Following the tragic loss of Won Jang during the summer, Dartmouth immediately suspended both Alpha Phi and Beta Alpha Omega, and an internal investigation was initiated. These suspensions remain in effect pending the results of Dartmouth’s internal investigation and conduct process, which is still ongoing.”

