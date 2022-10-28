DC authorities search for missing woman last seen near Catholic University

​

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel.

Hackel was last seen Monday on the 600 block of Jackson Street Northeast in D.C. near the National Basilica and the Catholic University of America campus, and she has not been heard from since.

Her disappearance was apparently reported to police on Wednesday, MPD said in a Thursday alert.

“There is [no] mention in the report that she is in danger,” MPD communications officer Makhetha Watson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

COLLEEN WEAVER DISAPPEARANCE: FBI JOINS SEARCH AS POLICE REVIEWING DOZENS OF TIPS



next



prev



Another missing poster for Hackel states that the 24-year-old is a CUA student, and her car is parked at Centro Maria — a religious organization in D.C.

PENNSYLVANIA AUTHORITIES ISSUE WARRANT FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY ABDUCTED DAUGHTER, 6; AMBER ALERT ISSUED

The flyer also says her debit card was last used at an ATM in the country of Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is described as 5-feet. 7-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater, white shirt and black pants, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Hackel’s whereabouts to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.