DC-bound train hits tractor-trailer in Vermont

No injuries were reported in a collision between an Amtrak train carrying 68 passengers and a tractor-trailer in Vermont on Monday, state police said.

The train, which was traveling from St. Albans to Washington, D.C., hit the tractor’s flatbed loaded with rocks around 11:45 a.m. in the town of Sharon, police said. The big rig was hauling stone from a nearby quarry, authorities said. The collision damaged the train’s engine, Amtrak said. Eight crew members were also on board.

Vermont State Police troopers and members of the Department of Motor Vehicle enforcement responded to the scene.

It was unclear why the tractor-trailer was on the tracks. Police planned to release more information as the investigation continues.

Passengers were provided bus service to their destination, Amtrak said.