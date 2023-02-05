DC kidnapping suspect dies hours after arrest in jail cell, police say

​

A man accused of abducting his girlfriend last summer at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., has died in police custody, just hours after being arrested.

Officers conducted a check of a suspect who was in custody at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District police station around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police told FOX 5.

The officers conducting the check found Marquez Parker, 44, unconscious and not breathing. The officers reportedly immediately requested paramedics, administered Narcan, began CPR and attempted to use a defibrillator to save Parker.

Despite their efforts, D.C. fire and emergency medical personnel pronounced Parker dead at the scene.

Parker was arrested Thursday at 6:45 a.m., just over three hours prior to his death, in connection with the alleged abduction of his girlfriend in July 2022.

Police claimed that Parker forced the woman into a vehicle against her will outside their residence on the northwest side of town. They were alerted to the situation by the victim’s family and friends after a live Instagram video allegedly showed Parker pointing a gun at her.

The victim was later found safe.

Parker was charged with armed kidnappings involving a gun in that case.

Searches for contraband and weapons happen at holding facilities, according to an MPD standard operating procedures document. More extensive searches of someone in custody must be approved by a watch commander.

MPD says the department’s internal affairs bureau is investigating Parker’s death.