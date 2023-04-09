DC man allegedly raped two 12-year-old girls he met online

​

A Washington, D.C., man was arrested after he allegedly raped two 12-year-old girls he met on Instagram, according to police.

Luis Quevedo, 19, was taken into custody in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred months apart, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse branch announced Friday, according to Fox 5 DC.

In August, Quevedo, then 18, picked up one of the girls from her home in Maryland and drove her to his residence in the 1400 block of Columbia Road in Northwest D.C. Police said Quevedo raped the child inside his home.

A similar incident happened again a few months later with a different girl he met on Instagram.

Police accuse Quevedo of raping another 12-year-old girl he met on the app sometime between December and January.

Quevedo had turned 19 by the time of the second encounter.

He is now facing two counts of first-degree child sexual abuse, according to police.