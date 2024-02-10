DC police hunt suspect in tech exec’s beating death downtown

​

Washington, D.C., police are searching for a suspect in the killing of 41-year-old Vivek Taneja of Alexandria, Virginia.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1100 block of 15th Street NW in downtown D.C. — a 10-minute walk from the White House — at 2 a.m. Feb. 2 after receiving reports of an assault.

“Officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of an assault,” MPD said in a press release.

Authorities transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead Feb. 7.

The deadly fight occurred outside a Greek restaurant, and when authorities arrived, they found Taneja lying on the pavement, according to WUSA9.

MPD did not share further information with Fox News Digital.

Taneja was the co-founder and president of Dynamo Technologies, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

The company provides “technology, project management and financial consulting solutions to the federal government,” according to a description on Dynamo’s LinkedIn page.

In June, Dynamo and its partner, Alpha Omega, won a “5-year, $70 million contract award with the United States Department of Agriculture Office of the Chief Information Office Information Security Center Program and Security Management to provide mission-critical cybersecurity operations support across USDA agencies,” according to a press release.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital Friday.

Taneja’s LinkedIn profile also shows he earned his master’s of science at George Mason University and his doctorate in engineering at George Washington University in D.C.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with tips to contact police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously send information to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

The nation’s capital recorded 274 homicides in 2023, according to MPD statistics. The last time D.C. reported that many killings was in 1997 — 26 years ago — giving the capital the fifth-highest murder rate among big U.S. cities, according to The Washington Post.

D.C. also had record carjacking numbers in 2023. Among the victims of violent crime in the capital were an FBI employee, a Texas representative, an out-of-state teacher visiting Catholic University, a young concertgoer staying in a Northeast hotel and others.