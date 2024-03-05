DC police seek trio of thieves who stole over $36K worth of merchandise at Moncler: video

​

Washington, DC authorities are looking for three people who were captured on surveillance cameras stealing over $36,000 worth of luxury merchandise from a Moncler store.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the footage on YouTube with hopes the public could help identify the trio of individuals who entered Moncler in the 900 block of Palmer Alley, NW, at about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024.

Video footage showed the alleged thieves walking into the store. The first person to walk in appeared to be a female donning long hair and a mask while wearing boots, skinny jeans, a Nike hat and a white and yellowish-orange-sleeved jacket.

The second person was wearing a gray Nike pullover sweatshirt and dark pants, while the third was wearing a black Nike jacket, black jeans and black boots. All three suspects were wearing masks to conceal their faces.

The suspect in the orange-sleeved jacket was seen carrying a fire extinguisher as if she were trying to figure out how to operate the device before pointing it toward the store and walking back in.

The next clip showed the same suspect still struggling with the fire extinguisher as the man in the gray hooded sweatshirt grabbed several jackets from the rack while rushing up from behind her.

Still holding the fire extinguisher, the suspect in the yellowish-sleeved jacket walked to the front door and opened it up before holding it while the person in gray escaped with the merchandise.

The third suspect was also seen on camera grabbing several jackets off the racks, stashing them under his armpits and draping them over his arm.

As the suspect rushed to the door, he dropped one of the jackets on his way out, turned around, grabbed the item and fled.

Officials noted that the three suspects got into a gray Toyota Rav 4 and fled the scene.

As of Monday night, no suspects had been taken into custody and the investigation was still active.

Anyone with information about the individuals is encouraged to the Metropolitan Police Department, who is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and indictment of the people responsible for the crime.

To reach police, dial 202-727-9099 and reference CCN 24-008-868.