Deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust hits one-year mark and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

TOP 3

1. Early voting begins in California, Texas and 5 other states.

2. Hurricane Milton’s forecast grows more dire.

3. Harris eviscerated over ‘softball’ media blitz amid various crises.

MAJOR HEADLINES

YEAR OF PAIN – Deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust marks grim year as hostages remain in terrorists’ grip. Continue reading …

‘HATRED ON CAMPUS’ – Jewish students respond to the threat of terror sympathizer riots on the grim one-year aftermath. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE MONEY – Video nukes WH defense as Americans left short after funds spent on illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – Diddy’s former protégé calls the rapper ‘soulless’ following his sex trafficking arrest. Continue reading …

FEAR IN THE CLASSROOM – High school accused of ‘blatant antisemitism’ over controversial ban. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

BRING THEM HOME – American father of Hamas hostage urges US to find a new way. Continue reading …

ALL RISE – Supreme Court kicks off historic term under scrutiny amid ethics code debate. Continue reading …

‘RADICAL AS THEY COME’ – Battleground Senate candidate unloads on ‘radical’ Dem opponent for disparaging Trump voters. Continue reading …

SOMETHING WAS WRONG – GOP New Jersey Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw nearly passes out during debate. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

MIRACLES HAPPEN – Woman says Fox News viewer donated generator that helped save patient with 30 minutes left to live. Continue reading …

‘JUST PLAIN FALSE’ – FEMA head denies agency is short on money for disaster relief because funds went to illegal immigrants. Continue reading …

‘THE AUDACITY’ – FEMA accused of playing the victim after insisting criticism of Helene handling is ‘dangerous.’ Continue reading …

‘UNDERCOUNTED’ – Andrea Mitchell says Kamala Harris has a ‘big problem’ connecting to ‘Black men,’ who don’t take her seriously. Continue reading …

OPINION

KAROL MARKOWICZ – One year after 10/7 attacks and Democrat-run states have let the problem fester. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT – One year after 10/7, Iran is losing the war. Now, Israel must secure peace. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH? – Aging slowdown could be surprise benefit of existing medication, research shows. Continue reading …

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – Former model recalls Jeffrey Epstein abuse at his private island, speaks out after his death. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on healthy foods, stealthy objects and October occasions. Take the quiz here …

AMERICAN ADVENTURE – California couple goes viral for sharing top places to visit in US ‘at least once in your life.’ Continue reading …

OH BABIES! – Best friends are stunned by matching circumstances. See video …

WATCH

REP. JIM JORDAN – We want the FBI to tell us about the hack of the Trump campaign. See video …

OFIR AKUNIS – On Oct. 7, we saw the ‘devil on earth.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

