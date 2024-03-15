Debris from Austin homeless encampment falling into creek: ‘Insanity’

​

An Austin, Texas resident who has been documenting the city’s homeless crisis shared a video Wednesday showing a greenbelt destroyed by a homeless encampment.

The Barton Creek Greenbelt in South Austin, lies along Barton Creek and connects to Barton Springs Pool – a popular area frequented by city residents.

Jamie Hammond, who uploads videos under the “Documenting Austin’s Streets and Homeless” account, said the greenbelt has gotten “so bad.” He said trash and debris from the encampment – including waste and needles – were falling into Barton Creek, which flows toward Barton Springs.

“If this doesn’t upset people, nothing will,” Hammond said in the video, while touring the wreckage. “Insanity.”

Last month, Hammond partnered with the group Nomadik to develop an AI interactive map, documenting the city’s homeless crisis. The map vividly depicts where homeless encampments are concentrated throughout the city.

On Thursday, a brush fire broke out at the same encampment.

The Austin Fire Department said it was responding to a brush alarm in the greenbelt near the 4000 block of S Capital “near the old Toys R US.”

Later, AFD said the fire was “knocked down” in the greenbelt. Crews continued to work to extinguish and overhaul the fire.

City officials told Fox News Digital that outreach efforts at the encampment are underway and a cleanup is scheduled in the coming weeks.