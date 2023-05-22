Debt ceiling showdown, Idaho murder suspect’s arraignment and more top headlines

​

OUT OF POCKET – Debt ceiling showdown could result in crucial win for GOP – or McCarthy losing the speakership.Continue reading …

DEATH ON THE LINE – Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arraignment sets stage for high-stakes countdown. Continue reading…

TRAVEL ADVISORY – NAACP says DeSantis’ Florida is ‘openly hostile’ to Black Americans, LGBTQ. Continue reading …

BACKPEDALING – Attorney alleges racism in viral video, immediately threatened with a lawsuit. Continue reading …

DEEP CUT – AI-powered ‘Lifesaving Radio’ helps surgeons operate with greater efficiency and accuracy. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘THAT’S SALACIOUS’ – GOP Rep. Byron Donalds clashes with NBC host over debt limit, ‘extra IRS agents.’ Continue reading …

SHIFTING THE BURDEN – NYC mayor says migrants should be sent to every city ‘throughout the entire country.’ Continue reading …

‘THE BUCK STOPS HERE’ – Biden ad touting personal accountability resurfaces after claiming he’s ‘blameless’ on potential debt default. Continue reading …

‘DESERVES THE OPPORTUNITY’ – Dem senator praises Feinstein’s ‘energy’ and ‘concentration’ despite slew of missed votes, absences. Continue reading …

MEDIA

A ‘SLEAZEBAG’ AND ‘LOSER’ – Trump tears into ‘The View’ co-host, ex-aide Alyssa Farah Griffin in an online tirade. Continue reading …

‘REPREHENSIBLE EXCUSE FOR JOURNALISM’ – NYT op-ed mocked for dismissing border crisis as a fearmongering tactic. Continue reading …

‘HUMILIATION’ – Trans woman sues NYC yoga studio for $5 million after being told to leave women’s locker room. Continue reading …

‘CNN, Y’ALL TRIPPIN’ – Democratic lawmaker clashes with CNN host after question about heckling George Santos. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘HERE’S THE STORY’ – ‘Brady Bunch’ star shares the real deal about wild rumors from set of the hit show. Continue reading …

‘RISE OF AI’ – What you need to know about this mind-blowing technology. Continue reading …

DARE TO BARE – Stars stun on the Cannes red carpet. Continue reading…

CRIMINAL INTENT? – AI technology hitting the black market could assist criminals, expert says. Continue reading …

WATCH: IT’S ‘WHEELY’ FUN: A seven-year-old Brazilian porcupine happily uses his exercise wheel at the Cincinnati Zoo. See the adorable video! See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Durham’s final report on origins of Russia probe reveals investigation’s flaws. See video …

WATCH: Sen. Josh Hawley urges the US to ‘switch course’ on Chinese foreign policy in favor of American dominance. See video …

FOX WEATHER

