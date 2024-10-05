Decorated off-duty Atlanta officer allegedly breaks into neighbor’s house, is killed when homeowner opens fire

​

An off-duty officer with the Atlanta Police Department was shot and killed by one of his neighbors after he allegedly broke into a house near St. Andrews Golf Club in Douglas County, Georgia, early Friday morning, officials said.

The officer, identified as Aubree Horton, had been with the Atlanta Police Department since 2015 and was most recently with the Fugitive Unit, the department told Fox News Digital.

Horton was also just honored with an Investigator of the Year award late last month, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

“We are working closely with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about what occurred as they investigate the incident,” the department said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER BREAKING INTO HOME, MAKING PASTA IN CREEPY ENCOUNTER: POLICE

Surveillance video showed Horton appeared to be experiencing a “mental health episode or (was) under the influence of narcotics,” FOX 5 reported.

“When he gained entrance, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual,” Capt. Jon Mauney of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told reporters, according to FOX 5.

Horton lived just a few streets away from the house he allegedly broke into, the station reported.

LOS ANGELES HOMEOWNER STABS SUSPECT WHO BROKE INTO HIS HOUSE IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT

Neighbors were shocked.

“It’s right here in your neighborhood and a golfing community and a place where you really think this would never happen,” one neighbor told FOX 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators don’t yet know why Horton broke into the home.