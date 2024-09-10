Delta, Endeavor planes collide on tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

​

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Delta Airbus A350 and an Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 jet clipped each other Tuesday morning on the tarmac at an Atlanta airport.

The FAA said in a statement to Fox News Digital that “while Delta Air Lines Flight 295 was taxiing for departure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, its wingtip struck the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526.”

“The Delta Airbus A350 was headed to Tokyo. The Endeavor Bombardier CRJ900 was headed to Lafayette, Louisiana,” the agency added. “The FAA will investigate the incident, which occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 10.”

Images being posted on social media show heavy damage to the tail of one of the planes, whose vertical stabilizer appears to have been severed from the aircraft.

“Well that was terrifying. Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane,” WFTS Meteorologist Jason Adams posted on X. “Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We’re fine. No fire or smoke.”

Delta said in its own statement that “the wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ-900, DL5526 to LaFayette, Louisiana, on an adjacent taxiway, resulting in damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the A350.

“There have been no reported injuries at this time,” the airline said. “There were 221 customers on DL295 and 56 customers on DL5526. At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected. “

Delta later issued a second statement saying it has “worked with each customer… to provide accommodation on alternate aircraft scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon. We apologize to our customers for the experience.

“Meanwhile Delta is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities while Delta TechOps teams prepare to safely move both aircraft to maintenance hangars,” it also said.