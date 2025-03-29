Delta plane, Air Force jet nearly crash in ‘loss of separation’ during Arlington National Cemetery flyover

​

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane nearly crashed midair with a T-38 Air Force jet Friday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), just months after a January collision at the airport claimed 67 lives.

Delta Air Lines Flight 2983, an Airbus A319 headed to Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), departed its DCA gate at 2:55 p.m. local time and was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m., the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover, according to the FAA and U.S. Air Force.

DC PLANE CRASH VICTIM’S FATHER SAYS ‘CULTURE OF COMPLACENCY’ ALLOWED FATAL ACCIDENT TO HAPPEN

The Delta aircraft received an “onboard alert” that another aircraft was nearby, and air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft, according to the FAA.

The NTSB said it was aware of “a loss of separation” between Delta flight 2983 and other aircraft, shortly after takeoff from DCA.

FAA ‘PERMANENTLY RESTRICTING’ WASHINGTON HELICOPTER TRAFFIC AFTER FATAL MIDAIR COLLISION NEAR DC AIRPORT

Delta officials said the flight crew followed instructions from the traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS), as per training and procedures.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” a Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “That’s why the flight crew followed procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed.”

Two pilots, three flight attendants and 131 passengers were onboard the Delta flight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

“We are currently collecting information, but have not yet launched an investigation,” an NTSB spokesperson told Fox News Digital.