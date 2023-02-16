Dem-run city fires police chief, woman locked up for stealing from church and more top headlines

​

‘CULTURAL PROBLEMS’ – Major US city fires police chief after alleged cover-up of officer misconduct. Continue reading …

‘PURE GREED’ – Church employee sentenced after stealing $574k for gambling, vacations. Continue reading …

‘NEW ERA’ – UFO shoot-downs reveal ‘strategic gaps’ in securing US airspace. Continue reading …

‘NEVER BEEN TRUE’ – Experts say new data busts Biden narrative on prison drug offenders. Continue reading …

SHAMELESSLY LIED – There’s an irony to Biden’s Medicare lie about Republicans: opinion. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘LOVE HER CHANCES’ – Supporters thrilled about Nikki Haley diving into 2024 GOP presidential primary. Continue reading …

OFF TRACK – Pete Buttigieg blames Trump as he takes more heat for toxic disaster harming Americans. Continue reading …

GOING TO GET THIS DONE – Michigan Gov. Whitmer says time for ‘only thoughts and prayers’ is over, vows to take action on gun violence. Continue reading …

POLITICAL LITMUS TEST? – Nikki Haley calls for politicians over 75 to face ‘mental competency tests.’ Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘INTERRUPT YOU’ – Board members brawl after dad exposes sexually explicit school books. Continue reading …

‘PRETTY SHOCKING’ – Pollster shocked half of Americans believe national media aims to mislead. Continue reading …

TRANSGENDER BIAS – Celebs rip into New York Times for ‘irresponsible’ transgender coverage: Demand end to ‘both sides’ focus. Continue reading …

BIDEN ‘WAVED THE WHITE FLAG’ – Florida lawmakers pass bill to send migrants to sanctuary states. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Maybe Norfolk Southern didn’t have the spine to face its victims. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – East Palestine toxic chemical catastrophe is a failure at all levels. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The Communist Party of China is a malignant threat to America and the globe. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – When crises happen, the Biden admin responds with jokes and incompetence. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

NO SURVIVORS – Black Hawk military helicopter plunges to the ground. Continue reading …

CHARITABLE KREWE – Tampa Rough Riders donate over 10,000 Teddy bears to people who ‘need a little love’ each year. Continue reading …

THESE ARE NOT NORMAL TIMES – Democrats hypocrisy highlighted in Ohio train derailment. Continue reading …

WATCH: ICY HEART: Stunning aerial footage shows heart shape created with ice blocks as a testament to love. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: North Korean defector Yeonmi Park issues stark warning about woke ideologies. See video …

WATCH: Ohio resident Jenna Giannios calls out rail company for lack of assistance: ‘They don’t want to step up.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

“The only thing we know for sure is that Biden, Blinken and Harris do not want anything, not even Chinese spying, to interfere with their desire to cozy up to China. This is what their donors want and this is what big business wants, and we see this playing out on the state level as well. Some of our oldest corporations are eager to attract Chinese investment.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

