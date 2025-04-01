Democratic senator rails against Trump, Musk in marathon overnight speech and more top headlines

​

1. Democratic senator rails against Trump, Musk in marathon overnight speech.

2. Outspoken GOP firebrand resigns from House Freedom Caucus in scathing letter.

3. Scandal rocks air traffic control tower where commercial plane crash left dozens dead.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘BLEW US AWAY’ – Musk says millions of noncitizens were given social security numbers under Biden. Continue reading …

PICKING A SIDE – GOP senator makes stance on trans athletes clear as her state bucks Trump’s executive order. Continue reading …

‘GOD BLESS YOU’ – Epstein’s most prominent accuser hospitalized after car crash and has ‘days to live.’ Continue reading …

PULLING THE RUG OUT – Trump ‘blindsided seemingly everyone’ in Congress with decision for UN ambassador. Continue reading …

TIME’S RUNNING OUT – Illegal immigrant’s alleged path of destruction across US may be coming to an end. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘RAZIN’ QUESTIONS – Trump’s pick for Joint Chiefs chair Daniel ‘Razin’ Caine set for Senate grilling. Continue reading …

GAME PLAN – House Republicans to go to war with ‘rogue judges’ blocking Trump’s agenda. Continue reading …

‘WOULD BE A GOOD ONE’ – Trump jokes about who he’d ‘love’ to run against in hypothetical third-term. Continue reading …

HEATING UP – Red state moves to defund county after leader vows to ‘interfere and interrupt’ ICE deportations. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

RED WARNING – Pro-Trump journalist warns what ‘biggest threat’ to MAGA movement is. Continue reading …

PREFERRED NARRATIVES – College student’s arrest gets 10 times more coverage from legacy news than alleged MS-13 gang leader. Continue reading …

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD – Rogan mocks Dem lawmaker for claiming concern about men in women’s sports is a ‘made-up issue.’ Continue reading …

‘IN A COMA’ – Liberal NYT columnist offers brutal diagnosis for Democratic Party. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The Best and Brightest 2.0. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Democrats in panic mode as Elon Musk and DOGE go public. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

HOLDING THE LINE – CEO facing lawsuit says he’ll be dragged to jail before taking down store’s American flag. Continue reading …

POWER COUPLE – Trump suggests what led to Tiger Woods-Vanessa Trump romance. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on beautiful blooms, home-run histories and calendar coincidences. Take the quiz here …

FITNESS TEST – How many crunches you should be able to do depending on your age. Continue reading …

REAL-LIFE HORROR? – Drug causing ‘zombie-like’ state spreading across America, doctor warns. See video …

WATCH

GOV. RON DESANTIS – Why the Democratic Party has become toxic. See video …

KRISTI NOEM – The US will use every tool to make communities safer. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

