Democrats hold slight edge in Senate races heading into final week before midterms: poll

Democrats hold a slight edge over Republicans to secure control in the U.S. Senate, according to a Monday poll from the New York Times.

NYT polled likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania from October 24-26, finding that Democratic candidates hold slim leads in each of the states except Nevada, where the race is a dead heat.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly, the Democrat, leads Republican challenger Blake Masters 49% to 45%, according to the poll.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock leads Republican challenger Herschel Walker 47% to 44%.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic candidate John Fetterman leads Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz 49% to 42%.

Another Monday poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that Walker and Warnock are in a neck-and-neck tie at 46%.

Previous polls have shown that Fetterman enjoyed a slight lead over Oz prior to their debate last week. The poll, from Franklin & Marshall College, surveyed from October 13-24 and had Fetterman leading Oz 49% to 45%.

Fetterman was widely seen as failing to perform in the October 25 debate, which landed in the middle of the NYT’s three days of questioning voters.

The U.S. Senate remains a toss-up for the midterm elections, though Republicans are favored to take the House of Representatives.