Details about how Trump shooter scaled Butler rally roof emerge in FBI Director Christopher Wray testimony

BETHEL PARK, Pa. – FBI Director Christopher Wray said that his agency is still not certain how Thomas Matthew Crooks accessed the roof of the building where he took aim at former President Donald Trump – but they don’t believe he used a ladder.

Despite the fact that a “bloodied receipt” found on Crooks’ dead body included a 5-foot ladder purchase, Wray told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, his agency believes that “the subject climbed onto the roof using some mechanical equipment, on the ground and vertical piping on the side of the AGR building” on July 13.

“In other words, we do not believe he used a ladder to get up there,” he said in Washington, D.C.

“We did not find the ladder at the scene,” Wray told Rep. Steve Cohen. “He did buy a ladder. But the ladder was not found at the scene.”

“The ladder didn’t have any feet on it – it didn’t walk off,” Cohen joked in response.

The Home Depot where Crooks purchased the ladder is a brief drive from his family’s home on Milford Drive in Bethel Park. Home Depot has not responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Wray said outdoor events, like concerts and political rallies, are “often… particularly challenging to secure adequately, because the range of threats that can face them are higher.”

“In addition to that… just threats to public officials, including politicians, is an increasingly pervasive part of today’s landscape. And so that adds to the challenge,” Wray continued.

Using drone footage from the scene of the shooting at the Butler Farm Show grounds, Fox News contributor Paul Mauro pointed out possible access points to Crooks’ vantage point earlier this week.

A hallway adjoining the building to another beside it provided an access point where Crooks could have clambered onto the roof, Mauro said. An air conditioning unit seen from above may be where he stashed his AR-15 ahead of the rally, sources told Mauro.

Wray’s testimony on Wednesday revealed other new details: on the day he registered to attend the rally, Crooks conducted a Google search for “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy.”

Wray also elaborated on Crooks’ stash of weapons, including two explosive devices found in his vehicle near the Butler rally and one more in his home.

Based on his online activity, Wray said, 20-year-old Crooks “became very focused on former President Trump and his rally” around July 6.

“That’s a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind,” Wray added.