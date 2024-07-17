Details emerge about Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’ sister

​

The sister of the man who opened fire on former President Trump on Saturday is a “hardworking” woman with two jobs, according to a report.

A neighbor of Katie Crooks said she moved out of her family home three years ago into an apartment – and that her now notorious brother helped her transfer her belongings.

“The person who helped her, I couldn’t tell if it was a male or a female,” the neighbor told the New York Post. “A couple of days later, I asked if it was one of her siblings and she said it was her brother. The one who shot Trump… He was real scrawny.”

The neighbor said her father, Matthew Brian Crooks, was physically incapable of assisting with the move, and instead drove a moving van while his son hauled items.

The neighbor told the outlet that Katie Crooks was an industrious “go-getter” who worked as a janitor at a local high school as well as a waitress at a local eatery.

“She’s real friendly,” the neighbor said of the registered Republican. “She’s a nice girl. I couldn’t say a bad word about her.”

The Crooks clan has yet to comment publicly on the shooting, but have been cooperating with the FBI as they try to pin down a motive for the near assassination.

Fox News Digital reported Wednesday that Crooks’ parents called police several hours before the shooting.

A woman presumed to be the shooter’s sister has been photographed bringing luggage into the family’s Bethel Park home in the days after the incident, according to local outlets.

The older sister was presumably spotted exiting her red Hyundai Kona on Monday night and bringing in luggage to the Crooks family home in Bethel Park, according to footage from local and national outlets.

It was also recently revealed that Thomas had graduated from the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh in May, having majored in engineering science, according to the school.

“Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events that took place in Butler, Pa., on Saturday,” the college said in a statement.

“We are grateful that former President Trump is safe and recovering, and we extend our condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore on their loss, and offer our thoughts and prayers to all others who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

Following his graduation, the would-be Trump assassin was set to attend Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh in the fall, college officials confirmed to The Post.

“Our hearts go out to former President Trump, the family of Mr. Corey Comperatore, and anyone physically or emotionally harmed by this tragic event,” university officials said.

“We stand against violence in all its forms and are committed to fostering a safe and supportive community for all.”

Law enforcement sources told The Post that investigators are still searching for clues as to why Crooks climbed on top of a roof and opened fire on Trump with his father’s AR-style rifle.

A search of his phone on Monday did not yield a clear motive, the sources said.