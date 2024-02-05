Detroit father fatally shot while trying to stop suspects from stealing his car

​

A Detroit father was shot and killed Saturday night outside a liquor store where he worked when he tried to stop multiple suspects from stealing his car, according to local reports.

Thair Dado, 43, was working his part-time job at All Stars Beverage Liquor Store in 10600 block of West Chicago Boulevard when he went to take out the trash at around 11:30 p.m., FOX2 Detroit reported.

In the parking lot, Dado saw the suspects backing his car out of the spot and tried to stop them, according to the report.

“And then all of a sudden, the passenger seat just opens, and then they start shooting him,” Dado’s nephew, Manar Dano, told the station.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the Detroit News reported, citing police.

Meanwhile, the suspects stole Dado’s car and remained at large as of Sunday. Police did not immediately release any information about the suspects. Fox News Digital reached out to police, but they did not immediately respond.

Dado is survived by his wife and their 16-year-old son.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family remembers Dado as a “devoted hardworking man,” a “loving husband” and an “amazing father.”