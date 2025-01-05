Detroit police officer killed in hit-and-run crash, person of interest at large

​

A Detroit police officer heading home from work was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side on Sunday, according to authorities.

FOX 2 in Detroit reported that Officer Cameron Richardson had been with the department for just over a year, and police described him as a family man with two daughters, as well as a veteran of the military.

“Today, the Detroit Police Department lost Officer Cameron Richardson, who served one year with the Department,” the department wrote in a post on X. “Officer Richardson was killed in a car accident while off-duty.”

Interim Chief Todd Bettison told reporters the city had lost “one of Detroit’s finest.”

BULLETS FLY AT DETROIT APARTMENT COMPLEX AS TWO SHOT, ONE FATALLY, IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

“He was a good officer, a fine officer who served with distinction,” Bettison said, adding that Richardson will not be forgotten. “We’re going to wrap our arms totally around this family.”

The police said Richardson was driving home from work as he traveled northbound on Hoover Street at Greiner Street.

Witnesses told investigators a white van turned left onto Hoover Street, turning directly in front of the Jeep Wrangler Richardson was driving.

MANHUNT IN DEADLY SUBURBAN HOME INVASION SPANS US AFTER PHONY UTILITY WORKERS TARGET UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD

When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found Richardson’s Jeep had rolled over in the crash.

But the other vehicle had left the scene.

Bettison thanked the Michigan State Police during the presser, saying they were able to locate the white van a short distance away from the accident.

All occupants inside the van were detained, police said, and a 28-year-old man has been identified as a person of interest. But that person has not yet been located.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for more information.

“We have worked tirelessly since the incident occurred. We’ve executed search warrants,” Bettison said. “We have identified individuals who were in that white van. We know who the driver is. We are asking the driver to turn themselves in.”