Diddy accuser says she woke up on street with date rape drug in her system after meeting mogul backstage

EXCLUSIVE: A New York woman says she was dosed with a date rape drug and then abandoned on a Manhattan street after attending a Sean “Diddy” Combs concert during a tour with his former group, Diddy-Dirty Money, and getting invited backstage.

The woman, who asked not to be identified amid fears of retaliation from the billionaire mogul, told Fox News Digital she and a friend chatted up a security guard at a Hammerstein Ballroom concert on April 22, 2011, and got to meet the performer before he stepped in front of the crowd.

She has hired Long Island attorney Bob Macedonio, who previously represented Combs’ hip-hop rival 50 Cent, to handle her case.

“We’re investigating and potentially going to bring action,” Macedonio told Fox News Digital. “We are in the process of obtaining any and all police and medical records and interviewing witnesses.”

Her harrowing story was corroborated by her mother, who said she met her at the hospital in the aftermath of the alleged drugging, but police said they could not find records of the incident.

“One of the girls I was close with was talking to (Combs’) security guard, and she got us backstage to speak to him and hang out,” the accuser told Fox News Digital. “We went down to this room that was covered in balloons and Ciroc from one wall to the other.”

She provided photos from the night in question that share some similarities with archive images taken of Combs on stage during that performance. He has the same haircut and goatee and appears to be wearing the same sunglasses and necklace.

The accuser remembers being taken to the side of the stage, behind the curtain, where people were handing out vodka drinks.

“They handed us a drink, and literally that’s all I remember,” she said. “I heard music, loud noise just coming from the stage, and then don’t remember anything else after that.”

She woke up on a Manhattan sidewalk, near her parked car, hours later.

“I was like, what the f— happened?” the woman said. Her friend, whom she has since lost touch with, also blacked out, she said. “It’s very traumatizing not to remember.”

The accuser said she tried driving home to suburban Long Island and felt so unwell she called her mother and went to a hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination.

Her underwear had been torn open, and she said she later gave it to police as evidence. Although the woman said she spoke with a police officer at the hospital, Suffolk County police said they had no record of it.

Tests found the presence of date rape drugs in her system, she said, but no signs of penetration.

The woman said she found a bunch of unfamiliar numbers added to her phone and tried reaching out to piece together what happened. She called one and a man answered and invited her to Atlantic City, she said. Another picked up, gaslit her and hung up.

“This guy was like, ‘Oh, you were fine,'” she said. “I said, ‘No I was not fine, somebody slipped me something’…Nobody wanted to say anything.”

Her lawyer requested her medical records from that night earlier this year, after news of a federal investigation into Combs emerged. However, in a letter, the hospital said her medical documents had been “purged,” “in accordance with state medical record retention requirements.”

A hospital spokesperson said sex assault examination records, also called SAFE or SANE records, are treated and stored differently than general medical records. Macedonio said he planned to have his client request the SANE records specifically.

“I remember getting a phone call… that she woke up, and that she didn’t know where she was or what happened,” the woman’s mother said. “Her underwear was off.”

She raced to the hospital, she said, accompanied her daughter for the SANE exam and said she followed up with police later, although the case went nowhere.

The accuser said she decided to hire a lawyer after federal investigators raided Combs’ mansions in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year. He has since been arrested on federal sex trafficking charges and is being held without bail. At the same time, he faces a slew of civil lawsuits involving similar allegations.

“Not knowing what happened to me, that really messes with your brain,” the New York woman told Fox News Digital. “Now, to hear all this stuff that came out, it’s horrific, especially if this man did stuff to younger kids.”

“It taught me a lesson — now I cover my drinks everywhere I go and drink out of the bottle,” she said.

Reps for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the woman’s accusations.

Combs is being held without bail at a jail in Brooklyn on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He pleaded not guilty. The criminal trial is expected to begin on May 5.

Combs is also facing more than a dozen sex assault lawsuits, and attorneys for the victims expect to file many more.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.