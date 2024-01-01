Dive team claims to have found body of missing Orlando woman Sandra Lemire in pond near Disney World

​

A dive team in Florida claims to have found the body of a woman who went missing 11 years ago.

Sunshine State Sonar said their search team located the body of Sandra Lemire submerged in a van in a pond near Disney World. The group posted photos and videos of a red van being pulled from the pond in Orlando.

According to police, Lemire was last seen leaving her grandmother’s home in Orlando in 2012. Police said she was on her way to Kissimmee to meet a man she had met online through a dating service. Police said she frequently met and dated men through the internet.

She was last seen leaving a Kissimmee restaurant driving her grandmother’s 2004 red Ford Freestyle van.

YOUTUBER HELPS MISSOURI POLICE FIND REMAINS OF MAN MISSING SINCE 2013

Orlando Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 2004 Ford van was found in a body of water on World Drive on Sunday.

CALIFORNIA DETECTIVES IDENTIFY REMAINS IN 1971 SOUTH LAKE TAHOE MISSING PERSON COLD CASE

Osceola Sheriff’s deputies and the Orange County Sheriffs Dive team assisted in the response.

Police are working to identify the remains found inside the van. When questioned by Fox News Digital, police would not comment on whether or not the body was Sandra Lemire.

Officials said the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the traffic crash investigation.

A preliminary report by the FHP states that a Ford Freestar van was traveling on the State Road 417 southbound exit ramp to World Drive when, for unknown reasons, the van’s driver ran off the roadway and entered a retention pond.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a result of the crash, officers stated that the van became completely submerged. The specific date and time of the crash remains under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office will provide an update once they have positively identified the deceased, police said.