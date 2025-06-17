Dog shot during Minnesota lawmaker’s murder put down days after attack

​

Only days after a gunman shot and killed Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, the family’s rescue dog Gilbert had to be euthanized.

Vance Boelter allegedly shot Gilbert, the family’s golden retriever, during the attack at the Brooklyn Park home.

Fellow Minnesota House Rep. Erin Koegel commented on social media platform X that he was put down following the murder.

MINNESOTA SHOOTING SUSPECT VANCE BOELTER TO FACE FEDERAL CHARGES IN LAWMAKER ATTACKS

“Her children had to put down him after learning their parents had been murdered. Gilbert wasn’t going to survive. Melissa loved that dog. She trained him as a service dog. He flunked out of school and she was so happy he failed so he could stay! She needed him in heaven with her,” Koegel said.

Helping Paws, a local non-profit in Eden Prairie, Minn, took to Facebook after hearing of Rep. Hortman’s death to share some kind words and a photo of Gilbert and Hortman together.

The group said they remembered Hortman for her kindness and compassion. They said she always strived to make the world a better place.

SUSPECTED MINNESOTA LAWMAKER ASSASSIN VANCE BOELTER CAPTURED

“This morning, we learned of the tragic and senseless death of former Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark,” the post began.

“Melissa served her community in more ways than one. She was a Helping Paws Foster Home Trainer, a neighbor, and a friend. The Hortman family raised and trained Minnie, who is now a working service dog partnered with a Veteran. They also helped raise and train Gilbert, a service dog in training who was eventually career changed and became a cherished member of their family. At this time, we do not have confirmed information about Gilbert’s condition,” the nonprofit wrote Saturday, after Hortman’s death.

Koegel told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the House sergeant-at-arms informed members that Gilbert had to be put down. Hortman’s adult children released a statement Monday night, saying that one way to keep their parent’s memory alive would be to: “Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do.”

Vance Boelter, 57, was hit with multiple federal charges after officials captured him Sunday in what police described as the “largest manhunt” in the state’s history.

Police found him after the massive two-day manhunt in the woods near his home.

He is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearm-related crimes in federal court.

In addition to the federal charges, Boelter is facing second-degree murder charges filed in Hennepin County, where he is accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis, and of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack.