‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow’s Arizona murder conspiracy trial: Wildest moments in court so far

So-called “Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell,who is representing herself in the murder conspiracy trial of her fourth husband, is shaking up the courtroom with fiery exchanges during testimony.

Prosecutors are accusing Vallow Daybell of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, to murder her late husband, Charles Vallow, to benefit from a $1 million life insurance policy and marry another man, Chad Daybell, in 2019.

The Arizona trial comes nearly two years after Vallow Daybell and her current husband, Chad Daybell, were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murders of Vallow’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as the 2019 murder of Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

On Wednesday, the second day of the trial, witness Nancy Jo Hancock — a woman who went on a date with Charles Vallow in July 2019 the night before Vallow was shot and killed — got into a heated exchange with Vallow Daybell during cross-examination.

In court, Vallow Daybell asked Hancock about the date, and whether Hancock knew that she and Vallow were still married at the time.

“Would you have gone out on a date with him if he would have said he was married?” Vallow Daybell asked.

“If I would have realized how married he still was, maybe not,” Hancock replied. “But I just met for dinner. I wasn’t sleeping with him or anything.”

“Do you go on dates with married men, naturally?” Vallow Daybell fired back, before the prosecution objected and called her question “argumentative and harassment.”

Daybell Vallow continued to question Hancock, who fired back after she continued to be pressed on the date.

“So you spent your whole date getting to know each other, talking about me?” Vallow Daybell asked.

“Don’t flatter yourself,” Hancock replied. “No, we did not spend the whole time talking about you.”

The heated exchange has taken the internet by storm with several reactions being shared online.

At a different moment during her cross-examination of Hancock, Vallow Daybell again asked the witness if she was aware during her date with Charles Vallow that he was “on dating websites and dating women.”

The prosecution objected on the premise of speculation, which the judge sustained. Vallow Daybell then reframed her question, asking if Charles Vallow informed Hancock about the “situation of” Lori and Charles “being separated.”

“He was under the impression that you were having an affair, so him moving on was a natural progression of that,” Hancock responded.

Vallow Daybell then asked for more information about Hancock’s communications with Kay Woodcock, Charles Vallow’s sister by adoption. JJ Vallow referred to Kay and her husband, Larry Woodcock, as his grandparents. After asking Hancock to describe her communications with Woodcock, Vallow Daybell suddenly cut the witness off when she began discussing JJ Vallow.

“To express my condolences for her brother passing away and wanted to let her know that I had had dinner with him that last night and how much he loved JJ and how excited he was to see him the next morning and just — ” Hancock started before Vallow Daybell interrupted.

“Thank you. That’s enough,” the defendant said.

The next bizarre exchange came between Vallow Daybell and her brother, Adam Cox, who told the jury that he had flown to Phoenix right before Charles’ death, claiming he went to help Charles stage an intervention with his sister.

During the cross-examination, Vallow Daybell did not ask many questions, seemingly to prove that they had not interacted with each other in years.

“Last time I remember our communications was you and I were speaking in the kitchen, when the family was over,” Cox said.

“So you think that was that time in 2018?” Vallow Daybell asked.

“I think so,” Cox responded.

“And were we eating my green chile chicken enchiladas?” she asked.

“I do not remember that,” Cox replied.

Vallow Daybell questioned him again about not remembering that and said “that is what I made every time there was a family get-together, which was like 10 times a year.”

Vallow Daybell explained to True Crime Arizona that she had been “working on her case for five years” and knows it “better than an attorney can learn it in two years,” after making the decision to represent herself.

“Here’s the thing, when you waive your speedy trial, then they can keep you here as long as you want,” Vallow told True Crime Arizona. “There are intelligent, strong, beautiful women in here that have been here for eight years because of family tragedies. It’s the same, like my case, a family tragedy, not crime. A family tragedy, and they’re waiting, and they’re facing the death penalty for a family tragedy.”

At the time of Charles Vallow’s murder, his daughter, Tylee, confronted him with a baseball bat after hearing screaming inside the house. Charles reportedly took the bat from Tylee, who told police she was trying to protect her mother, and allegedly tried to attack Cox. Cox told investigators he fired his gun in self-defense and was never charged in Charles’ death before he died of natural causes months later.

Vallow Daybell could face another life sentence if convicted and is also facing another Arizona trial in May for an alleged plot to kill her niece’s ex-husband after a judge denied her motion to dismiss the case.

