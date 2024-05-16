Dozens arrested at UC Irvine after anti-Israel agitators swarm buildings

​

At least 50 people were arrested after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters swarmed the campus of UC Irvine in California and set up barricades, the university confirmed Thursday.

The university said that 50 individuals who were on campus and disrupting university operations in violation of university policy and state laws were arrested for failure to disperse and trespassing.

UC Irvine could not confirm whether those arrested were students or not affiliated with the school. The university moved to remote operations on Thursday.

A UC spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the campus erupted into chaos after several hundred protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall on the California campus and began to barricade the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.