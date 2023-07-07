Dozens injured in NYC after double-decker tour bus collides with MTA bus

​

A crash involving a New York City public bus and a double-decker tour bus injured dozens of people, authorities said Thursday.

The New York Fire Department said the collision occurred near 23rd Street and 1st Avenue in Manhattan. The incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. The sustained injuries were all minor, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

Authorities took 18 patients to local hospitals, all with non-life threatening injuries. An additional 63 people were being evaluated, Dep. Chief Paul Hopper of EMS Division 1 said at the scene. Many of the injuries included cuts, bruises and scrapes, as well as some head and neck injuries, he said.

“Any time you have two buses involved, you have a significant number of patients that likely have to be treated,” FDNY Dep. Chief Kevin Murphy told reporters.

He said first responders used ladders and ropes to lower some of the injured patients down from the top of the tour bus because of the damage it sustained. It was still unclear what led to the collision.

Images of the scene appeared to show the tour bus with front-end damage and damage to the back of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus.

The double-decker bus appeared to be operated by TopView Sightseeing, which allows passengers to hop on and off its buses at various bus stops.