Dozens of decoy riders caught on camera joining California Highway Patrol dirt bike police chase through LA

The California Highway Patrol is searching for two dirt bike riders who started a multi-city police chase Thursday afternoon that garnered more than a dozen other bikers.

Two riders are accused of calling up to a dozen additional riders to join them on the chase across Los Angeles, through East Los Angeles, Inglewood, Mid-City, and Pico Union, according to affiliate FOX 11.

The original two suspects were on white and purple dirt bikes, both wearing dark clothing, FOX 11 reported. Others joined using the same color bikes and wearing the same color clothing.

Aerial cameras followed the expedition, capturing bikers and ATV riders doing wheelies and calling other riders on their cellphones.

At times, the riders were driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officials did not confirm to FOX 11 the charges that spurred the initial chase.

The chase lasted about a half hour, before officials called it off.

Los Angeles first responders are still battling historic wildfires in the area.

Fox News Digital reported a number of unrelated crimes occurred during and following the disaster.

Fox News Digital reached out to highway patrol for comment.