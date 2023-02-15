Driver who fatally struck elderly couple on Election Day was under influence of alcohol: police

​

The driver charged with hitting and killing an elderly pedestrian couple on their way to vote in Maryland on Election Day was found to have been under the influence of alcohol during the collision, police said.

Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg was arrested Friday on charges related to the fatal pedestrian crash that killed 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz. The couple was on its way to a school polling place to vote on November 8.

The investigation revealed that Singh was driving under the influence of alcohol while driving his Toyota Prius. The couple was crossing the street when Singh struck them with his car. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they later died due to injuries sustained.

Singh was seen taking a sobriety test at the scene of the collision. Police told Fox 5 on the day of the incident that the driver was not arrested nor was he taken into custody.

Singh’s lead charges include two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. He was indicted on January 13 by the Montgomery County grand jury and later arrested in early February after returning from overseas.

