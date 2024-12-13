Drones spotted over Connecticut sky in latest phenomenon

​

Several drones were reportedly spotted in the skies above a Connecticut suburb Thursday night, adding to recent sightings that have perplexed residents and raised questions about possible national security and public safety concerns.

A social media user on X posted videos of possible drones in Fairfield, 55 miles northeast of New York City.

Drones hovering over New Jersey and near Staten Island, New York, in recent weeks have raised concerns due to a lack of clarity over their origin.

One X user filmed what she said were at least five drones in the sky over the Fairfield, Connecticut, train station.

“They all just went by each other,” she’s heard saying off camera. “They’re at different levels. My husband has a drone. They don’t fly this far and this quiet.”

At one point, she said the aircraft could be a “hobbyist drone.”

Another social media user said she noticed the drones “between 5:30-6:00. Crazy, definitely not planes.” Other footage posted online showed multiple possible drones hovering near LaGuardia Airport in New York City, according to social media posts.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than three weeks after dozens of mysterious drones began popping up in the New Jersey night sky, the Pentagon has not disclosed answers about where they came from. However, the Pentagon earlier this week denied the drones were launched from an Iranian “mothership” off the U.S. East Coast.

“There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called ‘mothership’ launching drones toward the United States,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

On Thursday, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said many of the purported drone sightings spotted over New Jersey for the past several weeks are actually lawfully operated manned aircraft.

“We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus,” Kirby told reporters at the daily White House press briefing.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security said they would continue to “investigate this situation and confirm whether the reported drone flights are actually drones or are instead manned aircraft or otherwise inaccurate sightings.”

“Historically, we have experienced cases of mistaken identity, where reported drones are, in fact, manned aircraft or facilities. We are supporting local law enforcement in New Jersey with numerous detection methods but have not corroborated any of the reported visual sightings with electronic detection,” the statement said.

“To the contrary, upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully. There are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace“.