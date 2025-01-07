Drugged-up driver leaves NY officer critically injured after running him off road while evading arrest: police

​

A Brentwood, New York man was arrested after allegedly speeding on the Long Island Expressway (LIE) while impaired by drugs and causing a crash that critically injured a police officer, according to police.

Court records show that 29-year-old Cody Fisher is facing several charges, including driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Suffolk County police said Highway Patrol Officer Brendon Gallagher was conducting a traffic stop at about 6 p.m. on Sunday, on the westbound side of the LIE when a 2021 Ford Mustang drove by at a high rate of speed.

Gallagher, who is a member of the Street Takeover Task Force, responded to the speeding vehicle and activated his lights and sirens before attempting to pull the driver of the Mustang over.

Police said the driver of the Mustang, later identified as Fisher, lost control of the car and sideswiped Gallagher’s patrol car.

The crash caused Gallagher’s patrol car to fly off the highway and flip upside down.

Fisher’s Mustang also careened off the highway and hit a light post, police said.

An off-duty Nassau County Police officer who was passing by at the time of the crash reportedly stopped to assist, and ultimately apprehended Fisher.

Police said Gallagher, who was listed in critical condition, was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, while Fisher was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.