Drunken Florida teen driver hit, killed 2-year-old boy on tricycle: police

A drunken Florida teen struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a tricycle outside his home as the child’s parents screamed at the driver to slow down on Monday, authorities said.

Joshua Montero, 19, was speeding down a road in Tavares in a Toyota Tacoma around 7:15 p.m. as children rode their bikes in the cul-de-sac in front of their home, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX35 Orlando.

The children’s parents were standing in their driveway watching them ride the bikes when they yelled at the driver to slow down, the affidavit states.

The driver failed to slow down and struck their 2-year-old son as he rode his blue tricycle, according to police.

“The truck struck the child and appeared to drag the child and bicycle a few feet before the truck came to rest based on the apparent blood marks in the roadway,” police said.

The truck’s front tire “completely” ran over the toddler, and neighbors raced to give the boy CPR until paramedics could arrive, police said. The boy was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Montero was found in the driver’s seat of the truck, police said. An officer who spoke with Montero on the sidewalk after the crash said in the document that Montero’s breath had a “strong odor of alcohol” and he had “bloodshot glassy eyes.”

Police brought Montero to the local jail and tested his blood alcohol level, which was .062 and .057, the affidavit states. Investigators believe Montero’s blood alcohol level was higher at the time of the crash.

Montero was charged with DUI manslaughter and given a DUI citation.

Montero remains in custody at the Lake County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.