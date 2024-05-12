Duke University students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech, chant ‘free Palestine’

​

Dozens of students at Duke University walked out on legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech on Sunday, with some chanting “free Palestine,” according to videos of the ceremony posted on social media.

The student protesters staged the walkout just as Seinfeld, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, was introduced, according to the videos.

Some students carried Palestinian flags as they left the stadium. Other graduates and guests chanted “Jerry! Jerry!” as the comedian took the stage to receive an honorary degree.

Seinfeld delivered his speech without major interruptions, Reuters reported.

The “Seinfeld” star opened his speech with some jokes before telling graduates his “three real keys to life,” which are work hard, pay attention and fall in love, according to WRAL-TV.

“Whatever you’re doing, I don’t care if it’s your job, your hobby, a relationship, getting a reservation at M Sushi,” the comedian said. “Make an effort. Just pure, stupid, no-real-idea-what-I’m-doing-here effort. Effort always yields a positive value, even if the outcome of the effort is absolute failure of the desired result. This is a rule of life. Just swing the bat and pray is not a bad approach to a lot of things.”

Seinfeld has been vocal in his support of Israel multiple times since Hamas terrorists launched surprise attacks on residential areas in Israel on Oct. 7.

Seinfeld posted an “I Stand With Israel” image on his Instagram account two days after Hamas’ attacks.

In December, Seinfeld visited Israel with his family and reportedly had an “emotional” meeting with the freed hostages and representatives of families whose loved ones are still held captive in Gaza, Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported at the time.

