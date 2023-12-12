Early morning shooting leaves 4 dead, 1 injured in Las Vegas: police

​

Four people were killed, and one person was injured in a shooting in a northwest valley Las Vegas neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, just after 10:00 a.m., a call came in requesting medicinal assistance in a neighborhood near the U.S. 95 freeway.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located five individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Four people are deceased and one was transported to a local hospital, police said.

UNLV SHOOTING SUSPECT WAS PROFESSOR WHO HAD APPLIED FOR JOB: AP SOURCE

The identities of the victims have yet to be released, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP