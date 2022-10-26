Eight arrested in Georgia theft ring after trail of candy wrappers leads police to suspects

​

A trail of candy wrappers led Georgia authorities to eight suspects tied to a theft ring in Coweta County, according to local reports.

One suspected burglar, Gerald Bennett, left behind a trail of Milky Way wrappers in the woods that led investigators straight to his house, as FOX 5 Atlanta first reported.

“What they were doing was using trails throughout the woods to transport the [stolen] items from one place to another. Being the incident location back to wherever they were storing it,” Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Christian Spinks told the outlet. “Furthermore, they were actually using the woods to conceal the stolen property, hiding it in the woods, burying it under the leaves.”

Bennet and seven others, including a juvenile, are accused of walking through the woods to enter victims’ homes, stealing items including firearms and food, and even taking showers inside the homes, FOX 5 reported.

The other seven suspects include Ryan Murrow, Amber Brooks, Kevin Atkins, Alan Casewell, Brooke Fields, Tracy Hendrix and Marvin Rachalla, according to the outlet.

The suspects apparently discussed wanting to create one of the largest theft rings around until Bennett’s candy wrappers led to their downfall.



The Heard County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the case and able to locate a firearm on one of the suspects whom they were already investigating, according to FOX 5.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.