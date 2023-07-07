El Paso Walmart shooter gets 90 life sentences for attack that killed 23

​

The White Texas gunman who shot and killed 23 people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 was given 90 consecutive life sentences in federal prison on Friday, The Associated Press reports.

Patrick Crusius, 24, was sentenced to multiple life terms following the mass shooting that target Hispanic shoppers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Crusius could still face the death penalty in a separate case in a Texas state court that has yet to go to trial.

He pleaded guilty in February to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges after federal prosecutors took the death penalty off the table.

U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama handed down the sentence after two days of victim impact statements in which family members of the slain directly addressed Crusius.

“You left children without their parents, you left spouses without their spouses, and we still need them,” Bertha Benavides, wife of victim Arturo, told Crusius.

Crusius opened fire with an AK-style semiautomatic rife on Aug. 3, 2019, after he ranted online warning about a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Some of the victims of the shooting were citizens of Mexico and more than two dozen people were injured.

The people who were killed ranged in age from a 15-year-old to elderly grandparents.

The attack was the deadliest of a dozen mass shootings in the U.S. linked to hate crimes since 2006, according to a database from The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.