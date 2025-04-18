El Salvador president responds after Dem visits alleged MS-13 member and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. El Salvador president weighs in on MS-13 member

2. How sheriff deputy’s son carried out deadly rampage

3. Trump shares his contingency plan for China

MAJOR HEADLINES

NO MERCY – Illegal aliens facing deportation beg Supreme Court to let them stay, a liberal justice steps in. Continue reading …

EXIT STRATEGY – Trump admin to ‘move on’ within days if no progress made on Ukraine-Russia peace deal. Continue reading …

REAL ID RUSH – TSA warns every American as the deadline looms to obtain new identification. Continue reading …

‘HORRIBLE’ – Sheriff doesn’t mince words about Dem who traveled to see deported alleged gangbanger. Continue reading …

RESIDENT EVIL – Suspected serial killer’s lone survivor warns locals as fears grow. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

BEHIND THE SCENES – Radical activist’s ties to Cori Bush exposed after emerging as spokesperson for track star’s murder suspect. Continue reading …

BAD APPLE – Expert says New York AG’s long-running vendetta against Trump is blowing up in her face. Continue reading …

ANGEL ‘SHARK’ – Mark Cuban admits support for Trump executive order: ‘Gotta be honest.’ Continue reading …

BENCH PRESS – Supreme Court poised to make major decision that could limit power of district judges. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HERE’S THE BEEF – Wendy’s refuses to apologize for taking dig at Katy Perry after backlash. Continue reading …

FLASHBACK – How Biden celebrated Easter during his term that infuriated Christians. Continue reading …

‘OFF THE LEGAL RAILS’ – Trump administration’s efforts to defund Harvard divides conservatives. Continue reading …

SHIFTING STRATEGIES – James Carville torches DNC vice chair’s $20 million idea as ‘most insane thing’ he’s heard. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHUCK DEVORE – Why Trump is right to revitalize the Monroe Doctrine. Continue reading …

DONALD BOUDREAUX – What the financial markets are screaming about Trump’s tariffs. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

GET DIALED IN – Researchers discover unexpected link between smartphone use and dementia. Continue reading …

MEDICAL MIRCALE – New drug for Parkinson’s shown to be effective in clinical trials: ‘Very encouraged.’ Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Test yourself on Rachel Morin’s mom, Rory McIlroy’s silent treatment and more. Take the quiz here …

SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION – Taylor Swift’s main squeeze Travis Kelce is at center of golden retriever boyfriend trend. Continue reading …

BIG CATCH – Dad celebrates young son’s “reel” breakthrough. See video …

WATCH

KATIE CHERKASKY – District judges are ‘far exceeding’ their authority with nationwide injunctions. See video …

BEHNAM BEN TALEBLU – Trump pushes diplomacy with Iran as officials prepare to meet in Rome for nuclear talks. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

