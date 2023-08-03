Elderly Missouri woman facing bank robbery charges found dead

​

A Missouri woman with a history of committing bank robberies was found dead in her home last week when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.

The Pleasant Valley Police Department said officers went to the home of 78-year-old Bonnie Gooch at about 2 p.m. on July 26, to serve an arrest warrant for failing to appear.

When officers knocked on the door, it opened part way and they entered the home.

After entering, officers located Gooch’s body in a rear bedroom. Police did not formally identify the body until Frontier Forensics could examine it.

On Wednesday, the department positively identified the body as Gooch, adding that foul play was not suspected.

Gooch made the news on April 6 after she was arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank in Pleasant Hill.

During the alleged bank heist, she handed the teller a note that read, “I didn’t mean to scare you.”

On April 5, police responded to reports of a bank robbery at the Goppert Financial Bank on N. Hwy 7, and while en route, they received a description of the suspect and her vehicle.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Gooch, not too far from the bank, and took her into custody without incident.

Prosecutors said she smelled strongly of alcohol when officer stopped her less than two miles away from the bank, with cash scattered on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Gooch was no stranger to bank robberies. In fact, she was arrested in 2020 in Lee’s Summit for bank robbery, and later convicted.

Her sentence was suspended, and she received supervised probation, which expired in November 2021.

She was also convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977.

Court documents filed in Cass County in the latest case said the robbery note demanded “13,000 small bills,” adding “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors said.

