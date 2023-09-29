Elon Musk livestreams border to give people firsthand account of migrant crisis

​

Tech billionaire Elon Musk visited the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday with plans to livestream a tour of the area to give people a sense of the real situation with the ongoing migrant crisis.

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X, has shown significant interest in the ongoing crisis along the border and has been posting about it frequently on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Tuesday, he announced he had spoken with U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about the crisis, who confirmed it was a “serious issue.”

Musk, while donning a black cowboy hat, went live on his platform Thursday, saying he was going to go around and speak with officials and “eyeball the situation to get the real story.”

“This is real time, unfiltered,” he said. “What you see is what I see.”

Musk then said as an immigrant himself, he is “extremely pro immigrant,” but explained that there needs to be expanded immigration that allows hardworking and honest people to legally come to the U.S., but not allow immigrants who are going to break the law.

One fear he voiced was the flow of illegal immigrants into the country could lead to the collapse of social services, just as New York City was buckling under the pressure of migrants being bused there from Texas.

Joining Musk was Gonzalez, who said he appreciated the tech mogul visiting the border to get an unfiltered picture along the border.

The feed then went offline for a little bit before returning with Gonzalez breaking down the situation along the border more.

The comments under Musk’s live feed went rampant, as one user said, “Good to see Elon having to do the job of the MSM and of the politicians who are literally paid to do this but refuse.”

Several users loved that Musk was livestreaming from the border town.

Others boasted how livestreams are great, with responses quickly correcting the user by saying, “when they work.”

Still, others complimented, or poked fun of Musk because of the cowboy hat and shades.

Ultimately, the feed returned for another 13 minutes before ending.