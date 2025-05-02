Elon Musk looks back on 100 days of DOGE and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

TOP 3

1. Elon Musk looks back on 100 days of DOGE

2. Graduates go wild for Trump’s commencement pledge

3. Steve Doocy announces new coast-to-coast hosting role

MAJOR HEADLINES

MIXED ‘SIGNAL’ – Vance breaks down why Trump official was removed then got ‘promotion’ just hours later. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF CONTROL’ – Trump issues scathing post suggesting expulsion of Dems for ‘REAL crimes.’ Continue reading …

READ ID REJECTION – Americans forced to obtain new required license are putting their foot down. Continue reading …

‘HAULING THESE PEOPLE’ – Troopers suspected ‘Maryland man’ of human smuggling during traffic stop. Continue reading …

COLD COMFORT – Parents outraged after seeing how son’s killer is living: ‘How is this justice?’ Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘FIGHTING THE FAKE NEWS’ – DHS debunks media claims of immigration enforcement at elementary schools. Continue reading …

‘ILLEGITIMATE IMPEDIMENTS’ – DOJ takes aim at four blue states over their climate laws. Continue reading …

‘CELEBRATING OUR VICTORIES’ – Trump designates days to commemorate the end of both World Wars. Continue reading …

‘UNACHIEVABLE’ – Congress takes on California’s scheduled gas car ban. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘THAT SCARES ME’ – Jewish Democrat sounds alarm as party defends deportation targets with antisemitic views. Continue reading …

THE WRONG SIDE – Homan dares Dems to keep supporting deported migrant. Continue reading …

‘FALSE NARRATIVE’ – Bill Belichick dispute with CBS latest editing controversy the network faces. Continue reading …

NOT ‘HEROES’ BUT ‘COWARDS’ – Blue state parents unload on liberal lawmakers over gender bill, triggering changes. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEC MARCO RUBIO – Alien Enemies Act exists to protect Americans, defend against Tren de Aragua and others. Continue reading …

KELLYANNE CONWAY – 25 ridiculous mistakes Democrats have made (so far) in 2025. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL RUMBLE – Prince William can’t strip sister-in-law’s royal title, but using it may come at a price. Continue reading …

CRITICAL CONDITION – Pirates fan who flipped over wall identified as former college football player. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Who’s accused of helping an illegal immigrant evade ICE? How did Katy Perry roar? Take the quiz here …

‘PANDEMIC IN PLAIN SIGHT’ – A common killer bug is endangering Americans, doctors warn. Continue reading …

TAKES HIM DOWN – Barefoot man wrangles large alligator on Florida highway. See video …

WATCH

BRETT VELICOVICH – Hegseth orders sweeping Army transformation as China threat looms ‘behind-the-scenes.’ See video …

REP. MIKE HARIDOPOLOS – GOP hopes to move toward ‘long-term balanced budget’ with Trump agenda bill. See video …

FOX WEATHER

