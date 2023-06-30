Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: Who do Americans think would win in this billionaire cage match?

​

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation’s capital predicted who would win in a cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the billionaire heads of two of the world’s most powerful social media platforms.

“Elon Musk will take Zuckerberg to the ground,” Rosemary, of Colorado, told Fox News. “I hope he does.”

But Thomas, from Missouri, disagreed.

“I think Zuck’s got him,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen a couple clips of him training jiu jitsu.”

“He looks pretty fit,” he continued. “And Elon, he’s pretty old.”

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

A Twitter exchange between several users and Musk, who owns the social media giant, evolved into him challenging Zuckerberg to a cage match. Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, posted an image of Musk’s tweet on Instagram and added text that read “Send Me Location.”

“I think Mark Zuckerberg will have that,” Kevin, from Maryland, said. “I’ve seen him working out a lot.”

UFC FIGHTER RIPS MARK ZUCKBERG AHEAD OF META CEO’S POTENTIAL FIGHT AGAINST ELON MUSK

Carolyn, from California, also said her bet’s on Zuckerberg.

“I feel like he could get really into it and take it really seriously,” she said.

Zuckerberg has practiced Brazilian jiu jitsu and recently won a tournament in Silicon Valley after training for about a year under Dave Camarillo, a former mentor for elite UFC fighters. However, Musk told Joe Rogan a few years ago that he had done martial arts and jiu jitsu training as a child.

ELON MUSK’S SPARRING PARTNER SHARES TRAINING PHOTOS AHEAD OF CAGE MATCH WITH ZUCKERBERG: ‘EXTREMELY IMPRESSED’

“I guess maybe Elon Musk would win,” Kayla, of Maryland, said. “He has a bigger build.”

Andrew, from Arizona, also said he would put his money on Musk.

“It really depends on who can throw the hardest punch in the first 10 seconds,” he said. “I don’t know about Zuckerberg.”

On Monday, Musk posted on Twitter that he would start training with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, a French-Canadian fighter who has won two championships. Musk said if the fight were to happen, which has not been officially confirmed, it should take place in the Las Vegas UFC Octagon.

ELON MUSK’S FATHER BLASTS POSSIBLE CAGE MATCH WITH MARK ZUCKERBERG, SAYS IT WOULD BE A ‘NO-WIN SITUATION’

“I hope Elon Musk kicks [Zuckerberg’s] butt,” Chris, from Alaska, told Fox News. “I don’t agree with all his politics, but he’s a free speech advocate.”

“He just seems to want to make money,” he continued. “And Elon, he wants to change the world.”

The challenge has prompted prominent figures, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and UFC President Dana White, to speak out on the possible brawl. The UFC head told TMZ Sports on June 22 that he confirmed both multi-billionaires were serious about the battle and said the potential bout would “be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world” and would break all pay-per-view records.

“These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity,” White said. “You don’t have to be a fighting fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

But some Americans couldn’t care less about the billionaire’s battle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wouldn’t even watch it,” Jennifer, from Maryland, said. “It’s not worth my time.”

To hear more from Americans on which billionaire would win in a cage match, click here.