Embattled New York Rep.-elect George Santos says he will support McCarthy for House speaker

Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos promised to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, for House speaker Tuesday despite criticism of both men by their fellow Republicans and Democrats.

“Yes, I am,” Santos replied when asked if he planned to support McCarthy, who is facing opposition within his own party for the leadership role, Politico reported.

EMBATTLED GOP REP.-ELECT GEORGE SANTOS FIRES BACK AT NEW YORK TIMES AFTER BIOGRAPHY QUESTIONED

McCarthy is hoping to capture the necessary 218 votes as elected members of the House met Tuesday to vote on who will be the 118th Congress’s next speaker and be second in line to the presidency. A group of Republicans has threatened to block his bid.

The first round of voting on Tuesday ended in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Santos has faced growing opposition from Democrats after inconsistencies in his resume were made public following his November election win in Long Island, New York.

The revelations have prompted federal, state and local investigations. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly opened an investigation into Santos last week. During his congressional campaign, he falsely claimed he graduated from college with degrees in finance and worked for Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Santos has dismissed the claims as embellishments.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement last week. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

In addition, Brazilian prosecutors have revived a fraud case against Santos. On Tuesday, the New York Republican ignored questions as arrived in Washington to be sworn in to Congress.

Multiple House Democrats have called on Santos to resign over the revelations, and his midterm opponent, Robert Zimmerman, has demanded a rematch. Some Republicans have even said Santos should “consider” resigning.

“George, if that’s even your real name, if you’re so convinced that #NY3 voters still trust you – resign & run against me again in a special election,” Zimmerman tweeted last week. “Face the voters with your real past & answer questions about your criminal history. Let the voters decide.”