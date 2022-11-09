Esptein accuser Virginia Giuffre, Alan Dershowitz agree to permanently drop lawsuits against each other

​

Alan Dershowitz and longtime Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre have agreed to dismiss their lawsuits against each other, ending their years-long legal battle over Giuffre’s accusations that the once-high-profile lawyer sexually assaulted her, court papers show.

Giuffre and Dershowitz, through their attorneys, filed the stipulation of dismissal with prejudice in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday. The agreement permanently ended all pending litigation between the pair, including Giuffre’s defamation suit against the man who she had for years said sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager being trafficked by Epstein. Dershowitz countersued.

I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.

The litigation was dismissed “without costs or award of fees to either party.”

Giuffre said in a prepared statement that she had “long believed” Epstein had trafficked her “to Alan Dershowitz.”

“However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations,” she wrote. “I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz. This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives.”

In his own statement released by attorneys, Dershowitz reiterated that he “never had sex with Ms. Giuffre.”

“I have nevertheless come to believe that at the time she accused me she believed what she said. Ms. Giuffre is to be commended for her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me,” Dershowitz wrote. “She has suffered much at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein, and I commend her work combating the evil of sex trafficking.”

A lawsuit between Dershowitz and David Boies, an attorney who has represented Giuffre in other cases, is also expected to be dismissed.

A statement released by all parties involved notes that the “resolution does not involve the payment of any money by anyone or anything else.”

Giuffre previously settled a lawsuit with Britain’s Prince Andrew, whom she accused of sexually abusing her when she was under 18.