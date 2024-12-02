Estranged husband arrested for murder after missing hiker found dead along with dogs: ‘Afraid for her life’

​

An Oregon woman’s estranged husband was arrested and charged with murder after the missing hiker’s body was found along with two dead dogs believed to belong to her.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, was found on Friday morning after she was believed to have gone on a hike in the Mt. Hood area with her two dogs.

Detectives arrested Lane-Fournier’s estranged husband, Michel Fournier, 71, shortly after finding her body and booked him in jail on second degree murder charges.

Officials said Lane-Fournier was first reported missing on Nov. 22, after she didn’t show up for work.

A community member reported seeing Lane-Fournier’s white 1992 Ford F-250 parked near East Salmon River Road and the Green Canyon Way Trail south of Welches, which prompted the multi-day search by several law enforcement agencies.

Authorities also confirmed that Lane-Fournier and Michel Fournier were married at the time of her death. However, according to court documents obtained by local station KPTV, Lane-Fournier had filed for divorce just two weeks before she disappeared.

On Saturday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled Lane-Fournier’s death a homicide.

Her body was located near a property the couple owned in Brightwood, according to court documents.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office also recovered two deceased dogs believed to be Lane-Fournier’s.

The dogs were transferred to the custody of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators were working to confirm their identities.

One of Lane-Fournier’s coworkers told KPTV that prior to her death, she had said she “feared for her life.”

“Last couple weeks before she was missing she was afraid for her life, actually, which is why she brought the dogs with her all the time,” Khalid Kamahwe told the outlet.

Authorities initially suspended the search last week, citing “weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability.”

Detectives are requesting information from anyone who saw Michel Fournier in the days leading up to Susan’s disappearance or has knowledge of his activities and whereabouts since then to call the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949.