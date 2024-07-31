Ex-ballerina convicted of manslaughter in high-profile ‘Black Swan murder’ case

​

A former ballerina at the center of the highly publicized “Black Swan murder” case has been convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Benefield, 33, was found guilty by a jury in Manatee County, Florida on Tuesday night.

The manslaughter conviction is a step-down from the second-degree murder charge originally issued against Benefield after the death of her husband in 2020.

Benefield has maintained that she fatally shot Doug Benefield in self-defense. Her attorneys filed a motion last year arguing that she opened fire on the Navy veteran after she had ordered him to leave her house, alleging that he refused and hit her in the face.

The filing invokes what is known as Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which says a person does not have to retreat before using deadly force to prevent death, serious injury and certain felonies.

Ashley and Doug lived in Charleston, South Carolina, when Ashley became pregnant and moved to Florida to live with her mother. After the child was born, Doug joined her in the Sunshine State, but they did not live together.

The complaint says she repeatedly accused Doug of psychological abuse in an effort to gain sole custody of their daughter, but the allegations were never substantiated.

At the hearing Thursday, Doug’s family attorney Stephanie Murphy testified about the couple’s custody battle and Ashley’s claim that her husband had poisoned her with heavy metals while pregnant, discharged a gun in their home and punched their dog in the face.

“To Doug … Ashley’s this innocent, pure White Swan,” Murphy previously told CBS’s “48 Hours.”

“But underneath those white feathers… she’s an evil woman,” Murphy added. “She’s the Black Swan.”

Eva Benefield, Doug’s daughter from a previous marriage and the stepdaughter of Ashley, celebrated the verdict on social media.

“She was convicted of manslaughter,” Eva Benefield said in a TikTok video following the verdict. “After four years of waiting, my dad got the justice that he deserves.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Fox News Digital’s Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.