Ex-Baltimore mayor convicted of embezzlement is running for office again

​

An ex-mayor of Baltimore who was convicted of embezzlement more than a decade ago has announced her candidacy for the city’s 2024 mayoral race.

Sheila Dixon’s tenure as Baltimore’s Democrat mayor ended in scandal in 2010 when she resigned as part of a plea agreement in the corruption case.

Dixon had been accused of misusing gift cards that had been donated to City Hall for charity after she spent about $500 of the funds at Target and Best Buy to purchase things for her family and staff.

Dixon penned an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun on Thursday, apologizing for her past actions and announcing her bid for the mayor’s seat – her third following two unsuccessful attempts since her resignation.

LOUDON COUNTY OFFICIALS TAKE ‘LAVISH’ GHANA TRIP ON TAXPAYERS’ DIME, SPARKING OUTRAGE

“I have truly made mistakes in my personal life, one of which resulted in a misdemeanor charge that forced my resignation from the job I loved the most,” she wrote. “I let matters of the heart lead me astray once before, and for that, and the pain that it caused to my beloved Baltimore, I am truly sorry. I hope the people realize that my love for the future of Baltimore outweighs the mistakes of my past.”

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS LAUNCH $4M AD BLITZ TARGETING GOP LAWMAKERS CONSIDERING IMPEACHMENT OF NEW LIBERAL JUSTICE

Baltimore’s first female mayor, Dixon has touted her efforts to reduce violent crime, pave roads and clean up neglected neighborhoods. The city’s homicide rate dropped during her tenure, while arrests also declined.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dixon will go up against current Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in the city’s Democratic primary. Scott is running for a second term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.