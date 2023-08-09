Exploring the top 10 largest US jackpots and their winning states

​

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

5. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

6. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

7. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

8. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

9. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

10. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)