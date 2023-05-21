FAA investigating small aircraft crash in Pacific Ocean off coast of Half Moon Bay

​

A Hawaii-bound small aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean carrying two passengers about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Authorities shared that a twin-turboprop deHavilland DHC-6 aircraft crashed in the water near Half Moon Bay around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The FAA said that the aircraft was heading to Honolulu, Hawaii after departing out of Santa Rosa, California.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported that the incident happened about 40 miles off the coast.

“Initial information indicates that two people were on board,” the statement said.

No other details have been released at this time regarding the crash.