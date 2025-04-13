FAA investigating upstate New York plane crash with 6 people on board

​

Authorities are investigating after a plane carrying six people crashed in a muddy field near Copake, New York , Saturday afternoon.

A Mitsubishi MU-2B headed to Columbia County Airport in Hudson, New York, crashed at about 12:15 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

6 DEAD, INCLUDING 3 CHILDREN, AFTER HELICOPTER PLUMMETS IN HUDSON RIVER

FAA officials confirmed six people were on the plane.

Local authorities said the crash was fatal, but did not confirm the number of deaths or the identities of those on board, citing family notifications.

The crash reportedly happened in an open field, according to Columbia County authorities.

A 911 call was made reporting the incident and witnesses are being interviewed.

No preliminary cause has been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) , which is leading the investigation, is launching a go-team to investigate.

Team members will arrive in New York on Saturday night, according to the NTSB.

‘EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE’ AS NTSB INVESTIGATES DEADLY HUDSON RIVER TOUR HELICOPTER CRASH

Earlier in the day, a Cessna 560XL experienced a hard landing and subsequently slid off the end of the runway at Crossville Memorial Airport in Crossville, Tennessee , at about 8:15 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the FAA.

Five people were on board, though no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crashes come days after a Bell 206 L-4 helicopter crashed into the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday — killing all six onboard.

One pilot and five members of a family visiting from Spain, including Siemens executive Agustin Escobar; his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal; and their three young children, were pulled from the water by divers and pronounced dead.